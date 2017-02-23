Charges Filed in Ohio County Death
Charges have been filed against the man accused of killing 30 year old Amanda Riley of Livermore.
Kentucky State Police say a grand jury charged Donald Lynch of Beaver Dam with first degree murder, trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Riley’s body was found in December 2016 in a lake on the Peabody Wildlife Management Area Property in Ohio County.
An autopsy shows she died from blunt force trauma.
Lynch is being held in the Ohio County Jail.