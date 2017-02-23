44News | Evansville, IN

Charges Filed in Ohio County Death

February 23rd, 2017 Kentucky

Charges have been filed against the man accused of killing 30 year old Amanda Riley of Livermore.

Kentucky State Police say a grand jury charged Donald Lynch of Beaver Dam with first degree murder, trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Riley’s body was found in December 2016 in a lake on the Peabody Wildlife Management Area Property in Ohio County.

An autopsy shows she died from blunt force trauma.

Lynch is being held in the Ohio County Jail.

Chris Cerenelli

44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism.

