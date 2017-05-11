Charges Filed in Animal Hoarding Case in Vanderburgh Co.

The woman accused in an animal hoarding case will face charges. Martha Crosley is charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

Authorities raided Crosley’s home on Hillview Drive and removed 68 animals that were living there in February.

Crosley told deputies that she was trying to make a sanctuary for sick and disabled cats and dogs.

The Vanderburgh County Humane Society and It Takes A Village worked side by side to find those animals a home.

Lauren Leslie



