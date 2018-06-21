Home Kentucky Charges Filed Against Man from Clay in Relation to VFW Alcohol Sales June 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky State Police have charged 60 year old Earl Duane Childers after an investigation at the VFW revealed evidence of illegal alcohol sales and gambling.

Officers had previously received a tip about the possible selling of alcohol in Webster County, which is a dry county.

A search warrant for the VFW in Providence was obtained, and on May 30th officers investigated the establishment and found evidence of alcohol sales as well as gambling.

Childers is facing charges of Illegal Sale/Give Alcohol, Dry Territory 1st Offense and Promoting Gambling, 2nd Degree.

The investigation is still ongoing.

