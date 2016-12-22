44News | Evansville, IN

Charges Dropped Against Former Robbery Suspects

December 22nd, 2016 Evansville, Indiana

Charges are dropped against two people, originally considered suspects in a robbery in Evansville.

The alleged incident happened back in October at the Regency Club Apartments, but those suspects are no longer facing charges in connection with the incident. Jessica Robles and Eric Brooks were originally arrested, accused of robbing someone at those apartments.

Police caught up with their car at the Walgreens on Green River Road, and arrested Brooks and Robles. They had been facing several charges, but back on November 14th all of the charges they were facing were dropped.

