Charges Dropped Against Billy Joe Miles

Rape, sodomy, and bribery charges are dropped against a former University of Kentucky Board Chairman and Owensboro businessman. A special judge granted a motion to drop the charges against former UK Board Chairman Billy Joe Miles.

Miles was accused of assaulting a healthcare worker, who was working in his home last September.

A special prosecutor from the Attorney General’s Office filed the motion based on concerns surrounding the victim.

The motions says the victim decided not to proceed after understanding she would have to testify under oath.

The Daviess County Sheriff also says, “Her accounts of the alleged incidents contained numerous discrepancies.”

If you want to read the sheriff’s OP-ED, you can find it below.

