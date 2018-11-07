Charges Added for Owensboro Shooting Suspect

The 18-year-old accused of shooting another person in Owensboro on November 5th is facing additional charges.

Julius Greer was arrested in relation to the crime and is now charged with robbery, unlawful transaction with a minor, and assault.

On November 5th police responded to 300 East Parrish Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim told police he had been shot in the 400 block of Central Street and had driven himself to East Parrish Avenue to call the authorities.

Greer is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888.

