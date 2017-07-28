Changing Coming For Customers Of Spectrum In Henderson

There are changes coming to the customers of Henderson’s cable TV provider. Beginning August 22nd, Charter/Spectrum customers will be required to have a Spectrum Receiver on each TV in their home. Devices such as Roku and Amazon Firestick operating with the Spectrum App can also serve as the box.

Customers are eligible to receive equipment at no additional charge for a limited time, depending on their level of service. Those with an existing set-top-box or retail device with a CableCARD on each TV ((or a Samsung “smart” TV) should not be affected by this change.

Customers should call 844-830-4787 for a self-installation kit. Spectrum will ship the kit directly to homes at no extra cost.

Charter/Spectrum will change the location of the channel that broadcasts the City’s government meetings. It will change from channel 7 to Ch. 200.

The local educational channel is moving from Ch. 12 to Ch. 197.

