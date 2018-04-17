Home Kentucky Changes to Owensboro Food Truck Restrictions Will Have to Wait April 17th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

Louisville is one of the latest cities to fight a losing battle against the courts. What the city was fighting was a restriction on how far food trucks can be parked from traditional brick and mortar restaurants. The restriction was 150 feet, but many courts around the country are finding that resctriction to be unconstitutional.

With the ruling, many city governments in the Commonwealth are starting to look at their policies. That was set to happen in Owensboro on Tuesday, but Mayor Tom Watson wanted more time to look over the measure, so he removed it from the agenda of a city commission meeting.

Mayor Watson and the rest of the city commission only learned about the ordinance about a week ago. The ordinance would allow food trucks to set up shop within 100 feet of traditional restaurants. It would also allow the mobile food vendors to set up next to city parks.

Mayor Watson says they want to take some time to look over the measure to get it right. He cited the many “stakeholders” that have put time and money into the city. The conservative mayor wanted to make sure that those effected parties are getting their due.

One of the stakeholders he may have been talking about is Donna Johnson, who owns Bee-Bop’s in Downtown Owensboro. She urged lawmakers to look into evening the playing field for food trucks, should they be able to park right in front of her shop.

The measure may be up for a real first reading in two weeks at the next Owensboro City Commission meeting, but Mayor Watson hinted that this project may take awhile.

