Changes Coming to this Year’s Tri-Fest Fireworks Show in Henderson

Tri-Fest fireworks get underway Friday night along the banks of the Ohio River in Henderson. But this year, the fireworks are being let off from a new location.

Instead of using the barge on the river, crews will use the Riverfront Amphitheater as the firing zone.

That means the city is closing both the Second and Third Street boat ramps starting at 8 Friday morning.

Those ramps will stay closed until the show wraps up Friday night.

People can watch the fireworks from Sunset Park, Audubon Mill Park, Riverfront Water Park and Water Street.

All of the Tri-Fest events get started Friday morning.

Click here for a complete look at what’s in store for the festival: Tri-Fest Schedule of Events

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments