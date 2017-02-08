Changes Coming to Henderson County Schools this Fall

Some changes are coming to Henderson County Schools this fall. Online registration for Henderson County Schools will be in place for the 2017-2018 school year. It will replace student enrollment forms and it is designed to be a quicker, more efficient system. Parents/Guardians will need to set up an Infinite Campus/Parent Portal account for online registration. They can contact the school for help setting up the account.

The cutoff date for children entering Kindergarten is also changing for the 2017-2018 school year. Children entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before August 1st. In past years, the cutoff was October 1st, but the General Assembly changed the law in 2012, based on the premise that younger students might not be ready to begin kindergarten.

Parents can request an early enrollment form for students who do not meet the age requirement. The early enrollment form is available at the Henderson County Board of Education office, Henderson County Elementary Schools, or online at Henderson County Kentucky Schools.

Comments

comments