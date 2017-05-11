Home Indiana Evansville Changes Coming to the Four Freedoms Parade in November May 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Some changes are announced for the Four Freedoms Veteran’s parade this fall. The announcement happened Thursday morning at the West Branch Library.

Mayor Winnecke started off the press conference before President and parade Co-Chair Garry Hisel revealed that the Four Freedoms Veteran’s parade will become its own organization.

The price to put on the parade that honors our nation’s veterans has increased along with its success. As its own organization with a 501 C3, it will allow them to promote and conduct the business of the parade independently.

Gary Hisel is looking for support from the community and corporate sponsors to allow our veterans to participate free of charge.

“I do not like the model of asking a veteran to come down and be in the parade, and then saying oh wait a minute I need to charge you to be in the parade,” Hisel said, “To me that doesn’t go hand in hand for honoring our veterans.”

A fundraiser called convoy for cash is set for July 14th and 15th to help raise money for the parade. The event will showcase various historic military vehicles.

Comments

comments