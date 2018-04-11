Change of Venue Granted For Earl Martin

A Vanderburgh County judge grants a change of venue for a man charged in two separate murder cases. Earl Martin is accused of dismembering and disposing of Erica Bradfield’s body back in December.

Wednesday he faced a judge to answer to charges for Bradfield’s murder and a deadly shooting at rick’s sports bar. He’s accused of shooting two men outside that bar killing 20-year-old Christopher Hoefling.

Less than a week after the sports bar shooting martin’s mother called the police after she found human remains in her backyard. Those were later identified as Bradfield.

Detectives say Martin’s son told them Martin confessed to shooting and dismembering an intruder.

In an interview with 44News, Martin denied killing Bradfield but admitted to dismembering her.

