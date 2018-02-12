Change Of Venue Granted For Deshay Hackner

A judge grants change of venue for one of the men charged in the death of an Evansville couple. Deshay Hackner, 22, was charged with murder in the deaths of Dewone Broomfield and Mary Woodruff in October.

Neighbors told police they saw Hackner and William Rice, 19, running from the home on Maryland Street after hearing gunshots. Police say before Broomfield died, they say he identified Hackner and Rice as the shooting suspects.

On Halloween, police tried to stop Hackner and Rice in a vehicle near Highway 41 and Washington Avenue, but they fled, leading police on a chase.

Officers finally stopped the car after driving into a yard near Van Bibber Avenue.

In early October, Hackner was acquitted of the 2014 shooting death of Willie Williams.

According to court documents the change of venue applies to Posey, Gibson, and Warrick Counties.

Hackner is scheduled to be in court on Thursday, February 15th at 1 p.m.

