Change of Venue Granted For Couple Accused Of Locking Daughter In Cage April 17th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A change of venue has been granted for a Huntingburg dentist and his wife accused of locking their daughter in a cage. Alan and Aimee Friz’s criminal case will be moved to Crawford County.

Alan and Aimee are accused of locking their daughter in a closet converted into a cage. Last fall, the couple was arrested on 11 felony charges, including child neglect and criminal confinement.

Authorities say the child was deprived of food, water, and sanitary facilities. Their daughter also claimed Alan Friz touched her inappropriately.

The couple pleaded not guilty last October and requested a change of venue in November.

