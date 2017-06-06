Home Indiana Evansville A Change Of Mind On The University Parkway Moratorium June 6th, 2017 Warren Korff Evansville Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Commission voted 2-t0-1 to repeal its moratorium on development along University Parkway, but the issue may not be over.

Earlier this year commissioners said they would not consider rezoning or other development requests along the University Parkway until the county could study the area and come up with a plan.

That decision touched off some debate among county officials.

The commission has lifted its repeal with Republican Bruce Ungethiem casting the only “No” vote. However, fellow Republican Cheryl Musgrave says the commission may consider another ban after meeting with relative parties.

