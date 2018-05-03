Chandler Wants A New Flag

The Town of Chandler, Indiana, is looking for the next Betsy Ross,

Chandler Town Hall will soon move into a new building, and officials would like a new flag to go along with it.

It is teaming up with the law firm of Jackson Kelly to sponsor a contest to design a new flag for the town.

The contest will run through July 30th. The person who designs the winning flag will receive $100. Second place will receive $50. Participants do not have to be residents of Chandler to participate.

Click here to see the rules or to enter the contest.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments