Chandler Wants A New Flag
The Town of Chandler, Indiana, is looking for the next Betsy Ross,
Chandler Town Hall will soon move into a new building, and officials would like a new flag to go along with it.
It is teaming up with the law firm of Jackson Kelly to sponsor a contest to design a new flag for the town.
The contest will run through July 30th. The person who designs the winning flag will receive $100. Second place will receive $50. Participants do not have to be residents of Chandler to participate.
Click here to see the rules or to enter the contest.