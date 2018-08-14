Home Indiana Chandler Utilities Issues Precautionary Boil Advisory August 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Chandler Utilities has issued a Precautionary Boil Advisory for an estimated 72 Chandler Water customers.

All customers in Lee Acres Subdivision east of Chandler as well as customers that live along Lee Acres Drive, Lee Ward Drive, Green Acers Drive, Lee Street, and Fifty Acres Drive are under this boil water advisory.

This precautionary measure is being taken due to a water main break that has since been repaired.

It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water in the affected area be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before use.

The boil advisory is expected to be lifted by the end of the week.

