Chandler Town Park Hands Out Free Popsicles

Despite the heat, Chandler Town Park brought families together by offering free popsicles. 4 A Better Chandler Hosted Pop Into The Park Sunday May 20th.

Families were invited to the park between 2 and 4 to enjoy free popsicles and play time. Folks met at Be the Change In Chandler in Chandler Playground for the free popsicles. Chandler Town Park encouraged families of all ages to come out and play/

Daniel Edwards Vice President for 4 A Better Change explained “Well we have many people here in Chandler that are differently abled, people who need handy cap access, many people that have grand parents that are raising their grand kids and want them to be able to come to the park and play with them and be near them as they play and so we want Chandler to have their own park to take pride in and that’s why we are building this one.”

The Gourmet popsicles were supplied by Lollypop and this event was free and open to the public.

