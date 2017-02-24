Home Indiana Chandler Town Hall Closed for the Rest of the Day February 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Chandler Town Hall is close for the rest of the day after a small fire Friday morning. Chandler fire fighters say the fire started in a crawl space under the building. They say the fire was likely started by a cigarette tossed in the crawl space area, igniting leaves. Town Hall officials say they noticed the smoke first. Chandler Environmental Manger Grover Fisher said, “We were sitting in there doing our daily business, I noticed and though that my glasses was dirty, an looked up and my office was full of smoke.” Officials say the building still has a strong smell of smoke.

