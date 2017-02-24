Chandler Town Hall Closed for the Rest of the Day
The Chandler Town Hall is close for the rest of the day after a small fire Friday morning. Chandler fire fighters say the fire started in a crawl space under the building. They say the fire was likely started by a cigarette tossed in the crawl space area, igniting leaves. Town Hall officials say they noticed the smoke first. Chandler Environmental Manger Grover Fisher said, “We were sitting in there doing our daily business, I noticed and though that my glasses was dirty, an looked up and my office was full of smoke.” Officials say the building still has a strong smell of smoke.
Previous Story
Emergency crews are on the scene of a Chandler Town Hall fire. Indiana State Police say the Chandler Fire Department to extinguish a small fire in the crawl space at the town hall.
44News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated as it becomes available.
Sgt. Todd Ringle says the Ohio Township Fire Department is assisting the Chandler Fire Department with the fire.
Photo courtesy of ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle