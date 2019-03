The owner of Chandler Speedway has filed for bankruptcy. The Speedway was supposed to go to auction Wednesday unless owner Reno Fontana was able to pay the liens against the property and the attorney fees.

Fontana has been fighting to keep the property, even saying the 2019 racing season wasn’t in jeopardy.

Few details are being released on what will happen to the track now.

