Chandler Police Seeking Suspect Accused of Stealing Vehicle Out of Georgia

The Chandler Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe to be in possession of a stolen truck out of Macon, Georgia.

Police say a check was done on an abandoned white Toyota pickup on SR 62 east of Squaw Creek. The car was reported stolen on October 11th out of Georgia.

Police say a witness saw an individual exit the truck in question and walk north into a wooded area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Chandler PD at 812-925-6898.

