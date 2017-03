Home Indiana Chandler Police Searching For Driver After Chase, Crash March 8th, 2017 Shelby Coates Indiana Pinterest

Chandler Police are trying to track down the driver who led them on a chase Wednesday morning.

According to the Chandler Police Chief the chase started around 1:45am when officers tried to pull over a speeder on Highway 62 near the Boonville Walmart.

The driver continued south on Yankeetown Road. And the chase went down several county roads and ended in a crash on Eble Road.

No injuries were reported. The driver got away on foot.

