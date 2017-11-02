Home Indiana Chandler Police Looking For Information About Stolen Trailer November 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Chandler Police are looking for information about a stolen trailer. Officers were called by the owner of the Chandler Court mobile home park about a stolen utility trailer that was taken between October 29th and November 1st from the area of Gardner Road and South State Street.

The trailer is a 2016 Wesco trailer with a mesh steel pull down gate and tandem axle. It has a mount on the trailer, black 650 gallon tank, containing asphalt sealer, heating tank for asphalt crack sealer, an orange industrial blower, generator, drain cleaner device and a parking lot paint striper.

The owner told police the valued loss is about $30,000.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call CPD Assistant Chief Marvin Heilman at 812-925-6898.

Comments

comments