Indiana Chandler Police Investigating Multiple Reports of Vandalism August 23rd, 2017 Lauren Leslie

A social media post is warning residents in the Chandler area to look out for vandals. Chandler Police confirm several reports of vandalism to vehicles, now they are working to find out who is responsible.

Victims say they think the crimes happened late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Two of the victims are neighbors who both woke up to broken windshields and one had a slashed tire.

The mother of one victim says the unexpected expenses are making an already frustrating situation even worse, “Sadly it was money out of my son’s pocket who is trying to work to put himself through college. You know little expenses turn into big expenses and it is not something that is easy to come by and if you are part-time, $50 on tires and $200 on a windshield is not easy to come by so please think before you do things,” said Daniela Garivay-Vargas. If you have any information in connection to the crimes contact Chandler Police.

