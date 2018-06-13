44News | Evansville, IN

Chandler Officials Looking For Feedback on Proposed Water Hike

June 13th, 2018 Indiana

Chandler officials say they want to hear from people about a proposed hike in their water bills. Community leaders are working to raise rates from nearly 30 dollars a month to 43.

That includes homes using at least 5,000 gallons. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is reviewing that request with another option to issue more than $29 million in long-term debt.

People can submit their comments online at OUCC , or through mail and email before the August 3rd deadline.

