A Chandler man is facing several child molesting charges. 52-year-old George Newton, Jr. is accused of molesting two girls over a long period of time.

Newton is facing nine counts of child molesting. He is being held in the Warrick County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Newton is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victims.

His next court hearing is scheduled for August 4th at 11 a.m.

