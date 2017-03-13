Home Indiana Chandler Man Dies in Traffic Accident in Tennessee March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Chandler, Indiana man is dead following a traffic accident in Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms 44-year-old Christopher Kimbrough was killed in the accident on I-24 East.

Officers say his car went off the road Monday around 5 a.m. and Kimbrough over-corrected and struck the median wall. He then got out of the car and was hit by an 84-year-old man that was unable to avoid striking him.

THP says no criminal charges or citations were filed in this accident.

