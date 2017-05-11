Home Indiana Chandler Father Plans to Enter Guilty Plea in Son’s Death May 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Chandler man accused of killing his son last year plans to enter a guilty plea to a lesser charge.

Roy Cronin is charged with murder in the death of his 37-year-old son, Tony Cronin in February 2016. It happened in the Pine Crest Mobile Home Park in Chandler.

Chandler Police and Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where they found Tony Cronin dead. They say his father was at the home when they arrived.

Court records show that Cronin plans to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. All three parties agreed to the deal, but he will not be sentenced until next year.

Cronin will be monitored while on house arrest for two years, and one year of probation.

A progress hearing is set for August 14, 2017 at 9 a.m. Sentencing has been scheduled for August 13, 2018 at 9 a.m.

