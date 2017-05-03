Champion Joey Chestnut to Compete in Owensboro

A man with one of the most famous mouths in the world is headed to the tri-state. Number one-ranked competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be in Owensboro later this month.

Chestnut has made a name for himself at hot dog eating contests and other similar events. He will be in Owensboro May 13th to take part in the International BBQ Festival’s inaugural Mutton Sandwich-Eating Competition.

Chestnut seeks to set a new world record in the mutton sandwich-eating contest.

Five other top 50 competitive eaters will also be at the event.

