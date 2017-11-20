Home Indiana IN Chamber of Commerce Wants To Raise Smoking Age To 21 November 20th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Young adults in Indiana may have to wait until they are 21 for a smoke if the Indiana Chamber of Commerce gets their way.

The proposal was announced Monday morning as a part of the Chamber’s legislative agenda.

According to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, smoking causes nearly $3 billion in healthcare costs, and an additional $3.1 billion in productivity losses annually.

The proposal hopes to reduce health care costs, and would eliminate any special privileges Indiana smokers receive at work.

44News reporter Amanda Porter spoke with one local smoker who is eighteen and says a ban would not deter him from smoking, and a local cigar store owner who says the ban could have a small affect on business.

Comments

comments