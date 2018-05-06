CHALLENGER LEAGUE RECEIVES SPECIAL DONATION

It was a perfect afternoon for the Challenger League Baseball team, players got a special donation from one of their own.

The Challenger League held a game at Highland Field to help raise money for their trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania in August. The team says it’s not always about the side of a donation, but the quality and thought of a person.

A month after the Challenger League announced they would be going to the Little League World Series. Highland Elementary student Emie McDaniel cam up with an idea. Emie wanted to make sure the Challenger League fulfilled their dreams of playing in Williamsport. Coach Matt Pokorney said, “Emie raised $100 for the Challenger Program, I tell you that’s special, when you have kids helping kids out, especially when it’s a local school organization helping a non-profit out, it’s very special that Emie did that for us today.”

Emie’s sister and cousin both play in the league and she wanted to contribute in some way. It’s an impressive idea and gesture for someone so young. Emie’s principal Mark Brown said, “Makes you really proud and humbles you at the same time, and also we sometimes get down on our youth today but to see that somebody that is actually giving back and desires to help other in ways it’s just very humbling.

Over 2,000 tickets have already been sold for the June 10th Challenger League game at Bosse Field.

Cocah Pokorney said it’s not the amount that matters but the gift of time and effort by Emie. “Children helping other kids out that motivates the community, it’s just special when a kid is willing to step up and help out another kids program, it’s awesome.”

As the kids embark on a trip of a life time in August, they will be doing so with the full backing of an entire community.

