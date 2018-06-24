Challenger League Produces Smiles in Season Finale

The HBC Challenger League is more than halfway to its goal of sending the entire roster to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., according to League President Matt Pokorney.

However, Sunday was about closing out the spring/summer season strong and putting smiles on the faces of the athletes.

Each participant was named a Challenger League All-Star and received a trophy before posing for photographs.

Some athletes received a trophy for the first time in their lives and showed their elation.

As far as the fundraising side of things, the league has enough money to send the 15 players invited to the Little League World Series to play in an exhibition game on Aug. 25.

However, Pokorney set the fundraising goal at $175,000 to send the entire roster to the Little League World Series.

Memorial boys soccer standout and two-time Gatorade Indiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year Andrew Cross helped boost the campaign over its halfway mark by donating his $1,000 Gatorade charity scholarship to the Highland Challenger League.

The Evansville Purple Aces women’s basketball team donated their time to the event as well, including incoming freshman and Evansville North standout Anna Newman.

To sponsor a player’s trip to the Little League World Series or donate to the HBC Challenger League, visit their website or call (812) 205-5933.

