Chairman of Old National Bancorp Nominated For Federal Reserve Governor

The chairman of a bank in vice-president Mike Pence’s hometown is being considered a candidate as a Federal Reserve Governor.

Robert G. Jones is the chairman and chief executive of Indiana-based Old National Bancorp.

He has served as a director on the board of the St. Louis Fed from 2008 to 2018, and on the Federal Advisory Council in 2007.

There are currently three positions open and Jones was nominated among other candidates for the position.

On Friday, it was announced that Marvin Goodfriend and Randal Quarles are being considered for the other Fed Board vacancies.

