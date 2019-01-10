Home Indiana Evansville Ceremony to Recognize Vanderburgh County Law Enforcement Announced January 10th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Many members of law enforcement in Vanderburgh County will soon be recognized for their work in the community.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will host a public ceremony to highlight the accomplishments of several sheriff’s deputies and one confinement officer.

The following individuals will be recognized:

New Deputy Sheriffs

Erich Carlson

Evan Luigs

Jacob Fuller

Eric Gander

Eric Ervin

Awards

Sheriff’s Community Service Award – Detective Matt Elrod

Life Saver Award – Officer Steven Stuart

Certificate of Appreciation – Mr. Shawn Collins (Extend Group)

Retirements

Sgt. Aaron Hunter – 24 years of service

Lt. Dave Townsend – 23 years of service

Major Rick Pace – 23 years of service

Promotions

Korey Chapman – Sergeant

Brandon Harrison – Sergeant

Jason King – Sergeant

Erik Nilssen – Sergeant

Andrew Guth – Sergeant

Nathan Sugarman – Lieutenant

Robert Clark – Lieutenant

Mark Rasure – Lieutenant

Noah Robinson – Major

ILEA Graduates

Craig Carroll – Probationary Deputy Sheriff

Elliot Lehmann – Probationary Deputy Sheriff

Michael Schneider – Probationary Deputy Sheriff

Completion of Probationary Year

Jordan Kuester – Deputy Sheriff

Chelsea Trail – Deputy Sheriff

Jared Zwilling – Deputy Sheriff

Clint Stanton – Deputy Sheriff

Michael Brown – Deputy Sheriff

The ceremony will be held in the ballroom of the Old Courthouse, located at 201 NW 4th Street, at 9:00AM on January 14th.

