Ceremony to Recognize Vanderburgh County Law Enforcement Announced
Many members of law enforcement in Vanderburgh County will soon be recognized for their work in the community.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will host a public ceremony to highlight the accomplishments of several sheriff’s deputies and one confinement officer.
The following individuals will be recognized:
New Deputy Sheriffs
Erich Carlson
Evan Luigs
Jacob Fuller
Eric Gander
Eric Ervin
Awards
Sheriff’s Community Service Award – Detective Matt Elrod
Life Saver Award – Officer Steven Stuart
Certificate of Appreciation – Mr. Shawn Collins (Extend Group)
Retirements
Sgt. Aaron Hunter – 24 years of service
Lt. Dave Townsend – 23 years of service
Major Rick Pace – 23 years of service
Promotions
Korey Chapman – Sergeant
Brandon Harrison – Sergeant
Jason King – Sergeant
Erik Nilssen – Sergeant
Andrew Guth – Sergeant
Nathan Sugarman – Lieutenant
Robert Clark – Lieutenant
Mark Rasure – Lieutenant
Noah Robinson – Major
ILEA Graduates
Craig Carroll – Probationary Deputy Sheriff
Elliot Lehmann – Probationary Deputy Sheriff
Michael Schneider – Probationary Deputy Sheriff
Completion of Probationary Year
Jordan Kuester – Deputy Sheriff
Chelsea Trail – Deputy Sheriff
Jared Zwilling – Deputy Sheriff
Clint Stanton – Deputy Sheriff
Michael Brown – Deputy Sheriff
The ceremony will be held in the ballroom of the Old Courthouse, located at 201 NW 4th Street, at 9:00AM on January 14th.