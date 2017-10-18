Home Indiana Ceremony to be Held For George Rogers Clark Quarter Release October 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The next quarter released from the US Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarter Program will feature a part of Indiana’s history. A ceremony will be held in Vincennes at the Riverfront Pavilion on November 14th and will begin at 10 a.m.

The quarter display George Rogers Clark leading his men through the flooded plains of the Wabash River approaching Fort Sackville which is now in Vincennes.

The event will conclude with a coin exchange at the Old State Bank, where the public can trade cash for $10 rolls of new quarters.

The ceremony will involve music, representatives from the National Park Service, United States Mint, and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch.

A coin pour which will officially welcome the new currency into circulation.

Individuals under 18 that attend the ceremony will receive a free quarter.

