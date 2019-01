Old National’s CEO Bob Jones is planning to retire after 14 years of holding position.

Jones says he plans to step down May 2nd and that Jim Ryan, the company’s current CFO, will take over.

61-year-old Jones will continue to serve as Old National’s Chairman of the Board through January 2020 after his retirement as CEO.

We will have more coverage of Jones tonight on 44News at five and six.

