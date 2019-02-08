CEO of Evansville Goodwill Announces Retirement

Walter G. Koch II announced he will retire after nearly half a century of service with Evansville Goodwill.

Koch is one of only five presidents of Evansville Goodwill since its inception in 1935.

“Koch has provided exceptional leadership for well over half of the organization’s existence,” said Dan Glass, Chairman of the Goodwill Board of Directors.

Under Koch’s leadership, Goodwill has grown from 50 employees to over 350 as well as from five Goodwill stores to 15 locations throughout the Tri-State. Koch decided to move the organizations headquarters from Division Street to South Green River Road, a decision that Glass calls one of Koch’ greatest accomplishments.

Koch’s contribution to the community also extends into his work with the homeless community. While Koch was CEO, the Goodwill Fmaily Center was established and was the first of its kind in Evansville. Through it’s 25 years of operation, the program assisted more than 500 homeless families improve their economic self-sufficiency which enabled over 70% to move into a home of their own.

Taking over for Koch will be the organizations current Vice President of Human Services and the Northern Division, Connie Ralph.

In regards to Ralph taking over the CEO position Koch says, “Connie is an excellence choice to succeed me. She has successfully developed many employment assistance programs for the people we serve and I am confident about Goodwill’s future in her hands.”

Koch will stay on as CEO through March 15th, 2019. Ralph is set to take over immediately following Koch’s retirement.

