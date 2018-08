Home Kentucky Century Aluminum to Host Ceremonial Restart August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

America’s largest primary aluminum producer is set to host a ceremonial restart in Hawesville, Kentucky.

Century Aluminum will host the event at Kentucky Aluminum Smelter, located at 1627 State Route, 3543.

The smelter is in the process of increasing production by 60%, which will create nearly 300 new jobs by early 2019.

The public is invited to join U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross and Century CEO Michael A. Bless on August, 22 at 1:00PM

