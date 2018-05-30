Home Kentucky Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure, Impacting One Potline in Sebree May 30th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

Century Aluminum in Sebree is forced to temporarily stop production on one of its three potlines because of an electrical failure.

It happened at the Sebree aluminum smelter. No injuries were reported and the facility’s other two potlines were unaffected.

Right now, Century Aluminum is looking at what happened and working to restore the impacted potline. To bring it back to full production could take up to 3 months.

Century anticipates fewer than 18,000 tonnes of production will be lost as a result.

