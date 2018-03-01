Home Indiana Century Aluminum Reacts to Proposed Tariffs March 1st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In a move experts say may cause a trade war President Trump announced his intentions to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The breadth and scope of the tariffs are unknown but the decision has some people around here very happy.

The United States have very few remaining aluminum smelters with the biggest and only one that produces high purity aluminum is in Hawesville at Century Aluminum.

They are expected to get a big boost now that foreign imports are set to be more pricey.

In a statement Century Aluminum CEO Mike Bless said:

“Thanks to the president’s leadership, and once the tariffs are in place, we will work with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to restart our idled Hawesville Kentucky smelter, including the high purity smelter that is so critical to our nation’s defense, and bring back American jobs just as soon as possible.”

