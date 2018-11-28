Home Kentucky Century Aluminum Plant in Sebree Announces Expansion Project November 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Century Aluminum’s plant in Sebree, Kentucky is set to expand.

The company announced two expansion programs for the Casthouse in Webster County.

According to company officials, the projects are expected to wrap up in early 2019, and will improve the smelter’s product mix.

As part of today’s announcement, Century Aluminum President and CEO Mike Bless stated the restart of the Hawesville smelter is nearly completed.

One of three potlines at the plant opened in August, and the other two are set to open in 2019.

The company will continue make future announcements regarding developments and financial performance through its website, which can be seen by clicking here.

Comments

comments