The Owensboro Career Center was filled with job seekers this afternoon for the Century Aluminum job fair.

This comes after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced that Century Aluminum Co. a global producer of primary aluminum will invest approximately $116.5 million for improvements at tis operations in Hawesville that will create over 250 full time jobs.

“Kentucky’s aluminum industry continues to build upon the momentum generated within the sector in recent years, and Century Aluminum has certainly been no exception.” Gov. Bevin said. “The more than 250 jobs created through this investment will be a boon for Hawesville and Hancock County. I want to thank the company for its dedication to the Kentucky workforce, as well as everyone who helped keep this investment and job growth in the commonwealth.”

Century Aluminum will use this new investment for upgrading its smelting technology and to train new and existing employees.

The Hawesville operation produces high purity metal used for defense, aerospace, and electrical industries.

These improvements will allow Century Aluminum to remain competitive in this marketplace.

The company is increasing positions in hourly production positions, mechanic, electricians, supervisor roles, technicians and engineers.

Century Aluminum will hold two more job fairs on May 12th and June 16th from 9 AM to 2 PM.

If interested, applicants should come prepared with resumes.

If you are applying for a production position also be prepared with work key scores as well as a high school diploma or GED.

Century Aluminum will also participate in The Cromwell Group job Fair in Owensboro, April 27th and the Fort Knox Job Fair on September 22.

The company will be conducting on-site interviews at some of the listed job fairs.

Comments

comments