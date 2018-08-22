Home Kentucky Century Aluminum Celebrates Restart of Hawesville Smelter August 22nd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky

Century Aluminum CEO Mike Bless promised if Donald Trump levied tariffs on aluminum he would be able to restart three inactive potlines at the Hawesville plant. Wednesday, that dream became a reality.

The restarting of one of the three potlines is an accomplishment few thought possible since the aluminum market crashed back in 2015. With the tariffs in place, 125 more people will be able to go back to work, some who lost their jobs when the potlines initially closed.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin were on hand to help mark the occasion. The restart means a reinstitution of 125 of jobs to help run the potline which many say wouldn’t have been possible without those tariffs.

The tariffs were levied in part because the aluminum production is so valuable to the country’s defense and infrastructure.

So the Hawesville plant has in part become a symbol for America in global trade. Which can be hard to swallow for some in Kentucky as talks of retaliatory tariffs on bourbon brew overseas.

As for the two other inactive potlines, they should be running early next year providing at least 150 more jobs.

