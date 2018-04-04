Home Kentucky Century Aluminum Adding 250 Jobs At Hawesville Location April 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Century Aluminum will be investing $116.5 million and adding 250 new jobs at its Hawesville location. The company will use its investment to upgrade its smelting technology and to train new and existing employees to use the new equipment.

The Hawesville operation produces high purity metal required for the defense, aerospace and electrical industries.

The improvements to the facility will allow the company to remain competitive in the marketplace and increase capacity.

Century Aluminum will be holding several job fairs across the Tri-State to fill the 250 positions. The company will add production positions, mechanics, electricians, supervisor roles, technicians, and engineers.

The company will host job fairs at the Owensboro Career Center on April 12th, May 12th, and June 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants should bring their resumes and production applicants should also bring work key scores, along with a high school diploma or GED.

There will be other jobs fairs, including the Grayson County Job Fair on April 10th, the Hardin County Job Fair on April 19th, the Cromwell Group Fair in Owensboro on April 27th, and the Ft. Knox Job Fair on September 22nd.

The company will conduct on-site interviews at some of the listed job fairs.

For more information go to Century Aluminum.

