Central’s Success Highlights Brennan Schutte, Offensive Line

Central football is one of few programs in the Tri-State that remains undefeated in Week 5 of the season.

Highlighting the Bears success is junior Brennan Schutte, who’s posted nine touchdowns and more than 700 rushing yards over his last three games.

The Bears travel to Castle Friday night for our 44Blitz Game of the Week.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m. We will have LIVE coverage ahead of the game on 44News at 6.

Catch extended highlights Friday on CBS44 at 10:15 p.m.



