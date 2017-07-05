Central’s Simpson Talks Team USA

Central High School baseball has a sectional championship under its belt after advancing to regionals this past season, and a key piece of the roster is set to train with Team USA.

Sophomore outfielder Jamir Simpson made the cut for the 17U National Team Development Program, which takes place July 22-29 in Chicago, Ill.

Simpson will take to Wrigley Field with some of the best athletes in the country and do his best to learn enough for a spot on the 18U National Team.

