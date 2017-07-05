44News | Evansville, IN

Central’s Simpson Talks Team USA

Central’s Simpson Talks Team USA

July 5th, 2017 Central, Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Central High School baseball has a sectional championship under its belt after advancing to regionals this past season, and a key piece of the roster is set to train with Team USA.

Sophomore outfielder Jamir Simpson made the cut for the 17U National Team Development Program, which takes place July 22-29 in Chicago, Ill.

Simpson will take to Wrigley Field with some of the best athletes in the country and do his best to learn enough for a spot on the 18U National Team.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.