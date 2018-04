Scott Hudson has resigned as the Central Head Boys Basketball Coach. His resignation was accepted during Monday’s EVSC school board meeting.

Hudson went 87-90 over his eight seasons leading the Bears, which includes the 2014 Class 4A sectional championship.

Over his 25 years as a coach, Hudson has a 243-279 record.

