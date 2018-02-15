Central’s Guerrier Ready for State Wrestling Finals

Central senior wrestler Kiave Guerrier is one of many Tri-State athletes who will compete at the IHSAA state finals.

However, Guerrier is unique in how he started his wrestling career.

The Bears football standout picked up the sport from scratch less than four years ago as a freshman.

In 2018, he has a chance for a state championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

First round play starts Friday at 6 p.m. ET.

Quarterfinal, semifinal and final matchups are Saturday.

The Tri-State has 12 athletes competing in the IHSAA state wrestling finals, while powerhouse Union County goes for three straight team titles in the KHSAA tournament.

