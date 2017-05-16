Central’s Dylan Meyer Making Most of NCAA Regionals

Central graduate and University of Illinois junior Dylan Meyer is 5-over after two rounds at Kampen Golf Course in Lafayette, Indiana.

Meyer shot 2-over Tuesday with four birdies on the front nine, which isn’t his best considering he’s coming off three consecutive medalist honors. Illinois sits in sixth place out of 13 teams in the field with 8-over par. New Mexico leads the field with 6-under par.

The 2017 Big Ten Champion knows Purdue’s home course well enough to find ways to score.

The final round plays Wednesday. Catch updates about Meyer on-air and online.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



