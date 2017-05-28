Central’s Dylan Meyer Leads Illinois at NCAA Championships
Central alum Dylan Meyer (-9) sits in a tie for second overall heading into the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championships in Sugar Grove, Illinois.
Meyer and Illinois (-14) sit in fifth overall as a team, and four shots behind leader Vanderbilt (-18). Illinois tees off Monday around 11:30 a.m. CT. for Round 4.
Meyer finished the front nine Sunday with a 31, which included an eagle on hole No. 2, a par five, at Rich Harvest Farms. He shot two-over on the back to finish with a 69. He recorded a 71 and 67 in the first two rounds. Scottie Scheffler of Texas leads with 12-under par.
LIVE coverage of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship will air on the Golf Channel on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
|Monday, May 29
|Individual National Championship
|3-7 p.m. (Live)
|Tuesday, May 30
|Quarterfinals, Team Match Play
|10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live)
|Tuesday, May 30
|Semifinals, Team Match Play
|3-7 p.m. (Live)
|Wednesday, May 31
|Team Match Play National Championship
|3-7 p.m. (Live)